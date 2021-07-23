How to get free diamonds in Free Fire using reward apps

Generally, getting in-game items such as skins, costumes, and other cosmetics requires diamonds in Garena Free Fire. The catch is that they're not free, and players have to buy in-game currency with money to acquire exclusive content later.

Many gamers are unable to purchase diamonds as spending money on them isn't feasible. As a result, they search for free, alternative means, and here's a list of the applications that they can use to get diamonds at no cost.

Note: Players should read the Terms and Policies of the applications mentioned in this list before downloading them on their devices.

Applications to get free diamonds in Free Fire

Google Opinion Rewards

For those unaware, Google Opinion Rewards is Google's reward-based program, which users can use to get free diamonds. To begin with, they are required to enter basic details.

After participating in short and straightforward surveys on the app, gamers are rewarded with Play Credits/Balance. Upon collecting a given amount of credits, they can purchase diamonds directly in Free Fire.

To access the Google Play Store page of the app, click here.

GPT applications

There are a wide variety of GPT (Get-paid-to) applications in the market, such as Easy Rewards, Poll Pay, etc.

Players are required to complete various tasks in these apps, such as surveys and quizzes. After some time, they can redeem rewards, including gift cards and more.

Cashout options on such applications differ based on the country where the player is located.

Users can also participate in the events present on the "BOOYAH!" application to earn diamonds and other rewards, such as costumes, emotes, and more.

They are recommended to never indulge in the usage of illegal applications or tools like unlimited diamond generators. They are against the anti-hacking policy of Free Fire, and players' accounts might get banned if they go ahead and use them.

