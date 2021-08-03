How to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire before OB29 update

The Free Fire OB29 update will be released on August 4th, and gamers are highly enthusiastic about all of the new features expected to be added to the game. It is anticipated that a large number of cosmetics and other items will be introduced in the coming weeks, as the 4th anniversary of the game is approaching quickly.

To acquire most of those items in Free Fire, users must use diamonds, the premium virtual currency available in the game. However, they are not made freely available, and users will be required to spend actual money to obtain them.

Methods to get Free Fire diamonds for free before the OB29 update

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is a popular application that can be used by the players (Image via Google Opinion Rewards)

By utilizing the Google Opinion Rewards application, gamers can earn free diamonds in Garena Free Fire. First, they are asked to provide their basic information after downloading the application.

Later, once they engage in and finish the short surveys, they will be awarded Google Play Credits/Balance. The frequency of the surveys is not known or fixed.

Users can go ahead and use the credits that they have earned to purchase Free Fire diamonds directly. Using this link, players can access Google Opinion Rewards's page on the Play Store.

Giveaways

Giveaways are held on YouTube (Image via Free Fire)

Giveaways are conducted by a vast proportion of YouTubers and Instagram pages. If fans win a giveaway, the creators/pages directly top-up diamonds straight into their accounts.

The possibility of participating in them was consequently developed to obtain the currency without having to pay any money. However, there's no guarantee that players will be receiving the in-game currency for free.

GPT websites and applications

Swagbucks (Image via Swagbucks)

There is a plethora of GPT (Get-paid-to) websites and applications accessible on the internet, including Swagbucks, Prize Rebel, Easy Rewards, and Poll Pay, to name a few. They compensate gamers for completing offers, which are often in the form of surveys or quizzes.

Later on, individuals can withdraw their earnings using the various prevalent options, such as gift cards and more. However, the methods available to them vary depending on their location/country.

Note: This list is based on the writer's preferences, and players should read the Terms and Policies of each application before participating.

