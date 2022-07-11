How to get free diamonds for unlocking emotes in Garena Free Fire MAX before OB35 update

Diamonds are the in-game currencies of the popular action-packed mobile shooter, Garena Free Fire MAX. Using these premium currencies, users can shop several exciting items such as emotes and various skins.

Being a premium currency, it must be loaded to the FF ID by paying real money. However, there are a few ways through which non-spending gamers can acquire diamonds for free.

The in-game content continues to change with every major update. The OB35 update is on its way with various fresh cosmetics. Currently, better choices for emotes are available via the store and other events. Interested players should unlock these emotes as soon as possible before they vanish after the update. If they are looking for free diamonds, they can continue reading.

Four working methods to earn free diamonds in Free Fire MAX

1) Advance Server

The Free Fire Advance Server, a testing client, allows users to try out new upcoming tweaks to the content of the original title and the MAX variant in advance. The developers generally launch the app a few weeks before every OB update with a temporary server called the Advance Server.

Garena's sole motive for releasing this client version is to inspect bugs and glitches in newly added features. This job is done by a considerable number of Advance Server players, and as rewards for reporting any issues, they are awarded thousands of diamonds.

Currently, the OB35 update Advance Server is live. Interested candidates can still register for it.

2) Booyah! app

The Booyah! app is a streaming platform formally owned and handled by Garena. Many buddy gamers showcase their gaming skills on it and build their follower base. Both streamers and audiences can grab diamonds using this application.

For the former, there is a program called the Streamer Partner Program in which they can either withdraw Free Fire MAX diamonds or real money for their hard work, while the audience has many sources for winning diamonds.

Viewers can win diamonds by watching streams, completing various watch-to-win tasks, winning several clip contests, and more. Moreover, they can secure numerous rare and premium collectibles for free by participating in simple events.

However, they must spend a significant amount of their time on the platform.

3) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is a Google product that allows users to earn Google Play credits by submitting honest and genuine reviews and opinions on distinct topics.

They can spend these credits to purchase special airdrops and top up diamonds from the in-game top-up center. This method is one of the evergreen methods for acquiring diamonds for free in Free Fire MAX.

All candidates have to do is install the said app on their devices from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and then log in to access the dashboard. Lastly, they should start completing short-lasting surveys and earn credits.

Players must note that not all surveys compensate them, and only a limited number of surveys are provided to specific gamers. They must be active to increase the odds of getting more surveys.

4) GPT apps and websites

Like Google Opinion Rewards, Get-Paid-To (GPT) apps and websites offer users several surveys and mini-tasks. Upon completion, they are rewarded with either real cash or other payout modes.

Some such platforms have Free Fire diamonds as a payout option. Poll Pay, Easy Rewards, Swagbucks, and Ysense are a few examples where individuals can spend their time gaining free diamonds in Free Fire MAX.

They should remember that many fraudulent apps and websites in the market boast of providing the promised benefits but never do so. Hence, gamers should only trust these platforms after comprehensive research.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's opinion, and some methods in the above list may not work for specific users.

