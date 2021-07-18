How to get Free Fire diamonds from Codashop for Dr Beanie top up event

Diamonds play an essential role in Free Fire as most of the transactions within the game are made using this currency. Users need it to purchase characters, pets, gun skins, cosmetics, and even change their names.
The virtual currency can be purchased from various sources, including in-game, Codashop, GamesKharido, and more. Moreover, developers also introduce various top up events that provide rewards for purchasing a given number of diamonds. The latest is underway and includes a free pet.
Purchasing diamonds in Free Fire from Codashop
The price of diamonds on Codashop is similar to what is offered in-game. However, usually, there are multiple promotional offers available. However, the previous offer of the UZI gun crate has ended. Additionally, players can also purchase in-game currency for top up events from this website.
You can follow the steps provided below to purchase Free Fire diamonds through Codashop:
Step 1: This is the link to Codashop’s website. You can use it to head to the webpage.
Step 2: Next, you must select the Free Fire option and various options will appear on the screen.
Step 3: Then, you must enter your UID and select the recharge amount.
Step 4: After this, you have to make the payment using one of the three available payment methods: PayTM, UPI or net banking.
Once the transaction is completed successfully, the diamonds will be credited to your ID very soon.
You can also enter your email ID if you wish to get the receipt for the top up.
Price of diamonds
- 50 diamonds – INR 40
- 100 diamonds – INR 80
- 310 diamonds – INR 240
- 520 diamonds – INR 400
- 1060 diamonds – INR 800
- 2180 diamonds – INR 1600
- 5600 diamonds – INR 4000
How to get rewards from Beanie top up event
Once the top up is complete, users can collect the corresponding rewards from the Beanie Top up event in the Events tab. The specifics are provided below.
- Purchase 100 diamonds to get Dr Beanie pet.
- Purchase 300 diamonds to get Show off emote.
- Purchase 500 diamonds to get DJ Dr Beanie pet skin.
The event is available until July 20th, 2021.
