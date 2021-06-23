How to get Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido for Azure Dragon top-up event

Developers of Free Fire periodically add new cosmetic items like skins, costumes, and more. Players crave to obtain all such things and seek methods that they can utilize for doing so. Events have emerged as one of them. In the new top-up event, players have a chance at receiving a pet skin and gloo wall skin for free by purchasing a given number of diamonds.

However, it is crucial to note that users will have to spend real money to buy the in-game currency. This article guides players on how they can top-up diamonds from Games Kharido for the new event.

Purchasing Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido for new top-up event

Step 1: Players need to go to the official Games Kharido website by clicking here.

Step 2: Once the players have reached the webpage, they must log in via either Facebook or Player ID.

Login on the website

Step 3: Next, they will have to choose the required number of diamonds to purchase and the payment method.

Top-up options available on Gamers Kharido

The following are the prices of diamonds on Games Kharido:

INR 40 - 50 diamonds + bonus 50

INR 80 - 100 diamonds + bonus 100

INR 240 - 310 diamonds + bonus 310

INR 400 - 520 diamonds + bonus 520

INR 800 - 1060 diamonds + bonus 1060

INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds + bonus 2180

INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds + bonus 5600

(Bonus number of diamonds is only present on the first purchase)

Step 4: Once the payment successfully goes through, diamonds will be credited to the accounts of the users.

The new top-up event in Garena Free Fire

Step 5: After it completes, players can open Free Fire and claim the rewards from the “TOPUP - AZURE DRAGON” event.

Payment options

Payment options

The payment methods available on Games Kharido are as follows:

1) PayTM

2) NetBanking

3) UPI

