How to get Free Fire MAX Gloo Wall and Grenade skins at 50% discount (only today)

Garena has brought yet another sale to the Free Fire MAX India server, slashing Gloo Wall and Grenade skin rates by half. The original price of these cosmetics is frequently a barrier for players; therefore, this 50% price drop makes these items even more accessible.

During the sale, while some of the Gloo Wall skins may be purchased for as low as 199 diamonds, the price of Grenade-based cosmetics is set at 249. Like every previous promotion, the sale is only available for a single day: October 4, 2022. Hence, interested players must complete the transaction swiftly.

Garena presents single-day offer on Gloo Wall and Grenade skins in Free Fire MAX

Steps to get Gloo Wall and Grenade skins at a 50% discount in Free Fire MAX

Step 1: Open the store in Free Fire MAX by utilizing the option on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Select the Armory tab from the menu and click on the Gloo Wall or Grenade section, respectively.

After selecting the item, click the purchase button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the desired item and click the purchase button.

You need to confirm the purchase to receive the items (Image via Garena)

Step 4: A confirmation dialog box will pop up, and you can confirm the transaction to proceed.

Diamonds are going to be deducted from your account, and you will receive that particular item. Finally, the Gloo Wall or the Grenade skin can be equipped through the weapon section.

Available items and prices

Cosmetics are valuable in Free Fire MAX, with players frequently emptying their wallets to obtain unique shop goods. While some gamers are often ready to pay the full price to acquire these vanity items, others wait for promotional offers to get a better deal.

The items available in each of the two sections, along with their corresponding prices, are as follows:

Gloo Wall skins

Multiple Gloo Wall skins are up for grabs (Image via Garena)

Gloo Wall – Stormbringer: 299 diamonds

Gloo Wall – Spikey Spine: 299 diamonds

Gloo Wall – Glo Technica: 299 diamonds

Gloo Wall – Disco Fiasco: 199 diamonds

Gloo Wall – Pink Wink: 199 diamonds

Gloo Wall – Angel with Horns: 199 diamonds

Grenade skins

Grenade skins are priced at 249 diamonds (Image via Garena)

High-end Controller: 249 diamonds

Skull Hunter Grenade: 249 diamonds

Wasteland Grenade: 249 diamonds

Angry Shark: 249 diamonds

Birthday Gift: 249 diamonds

Grenade – Merry Snowman: 249 diamonds

Grenade – Booyah Day 2021: 249 diamonds

Grenade – Brassy Mic: 249 diamonds

Grenade – Thrash Goth: 249 diamonds

Grenade – FFWS 2021: 249 diamonds

Users cannot apply coupons when making their purchases because the prices of the items do not exceed the threshold value.

This sale is indeed a good option for Free Fire MAX players possessing enough diamonds to expand their in-game collection, as the items are available at half their normal prices. Gloo Wall skins are not offered at a similar cost, even in events like the Moco Store.

