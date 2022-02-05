How to get free gloo wall skin in Garena Free Fire this month

Players encounter new themed events in Free Fire every month, and February is no different. Garena introduced the Squad Beatz event (or festival) that will bring several other sub-events into the game.

Users can claim weapon skins, bundles, and several other accessories from here.

The extended line-up of events also includes prizes like gloo wall skins for gamers to grab. They can acquire these rewards through top-up events, the Luck Royale, or special contests the developers will introduce during the Squad Beatz festival.

Garena Free Fire: Event that features free gloo wall skin (February 2022)

Squad Beatz Top-Up

The Squad Beatz Top-Up event will last till 8 February (Image via Garena)

The latest Squad Beatz festival has introduced a top-up event featuring skins for a motorbike and a gloo wall. The rewards include the following:

Motor Bike - Purple Rev : Available at the top-up of 100 diamonds

: Available at the top-up of 100 diamonds Gloo wall - Aurora Core: Available at the top-up of 300 diamonds

Both skins are free rewards that players can only acquire after purchasing a certain amount of diamonds.

Brassy Core is another gloo wall skin arriving in Free Fire via the Squad Beatz festival in the coming days.

Other events featuring paid gloo wall skins

1) Squad Beatz Royale

The Squad Beatz Royale (Image via Garena)

The developers have created a special Luck Royale section for the Squad Beatz festival. Users can unlock several collectibles using the "Squad Beatz Royale," and one of them is the "Gloo Wall - Thrash Metallic."

Each spin in the special Lucky Royale costs 40 diamonds.

2) Moco Store

The Moco Store (Image via Garena)

Apart from the Squad Beatz festival, gamers can obtain gloo wall skins through the Moco Store in the Luck Royale. They get a choice of three gloo wall skins in the event.

The Moco Store allows players to choose one skin, and it will automatically create a prize pool featuring the same.

After creating the prize pool, users will have to pay diamonds to take turns to procure their desired gloo wall skin. The costumes available in Free Fire's Moco Store right now are:

Booyah Day skin

Angel Wings skin

Glo Technica skin

