How to get free gloo wall skin “Victory Charge” in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire has previously collaborated with numerous popular franchises and figures, including Money Heist, Attack on Titan, Cristiano Ronaldo, DJ Alok, and more. A few months ago, the association with the famous British automotive manufacturer McLaren was also unveiled.

Free Fire x McLaren event is currently live in the game, and there are tons of themed items that the players can get their hands on. A top-up event has been recently introduced into the game, and “Gloo Wall - Victory Charge” is one of the rewards that the players can obtain.

How to obtain a free Victory Charge gloo wall skin in Garena Free Fire

In Free Fire, a new top-up event has begun today and will end on August 4th. During this period, users need to purchase a certain number of diamonds to get the rewards.

To obtain the “Victory Charge” gloo wall skin, they should acquire 500 diamonds. There is another reward present, the “Turbo Ace” surfboard, and to get it, gamers have to purchase 200 diamonds.

Note: Top-up rewards are free since no in-game currency is needed to acquire them. Nevertheless, they will have to pay money to purchase the required number of diamonds.

Here are the steps that can be followed to top-up the given number of diamonds and then claim the gloo wall skin as a reward:

Step 1: You can open Free Fire and tap the “Diamond” icon to open the in-game top-up center.

You need to tap the diamond icon on the top (Image via Free Fire)

(Diamonds can otherwise also be purchased from top-up websites).

Step 2: Next, you have to make a successful purchase for the respective number of diamonds.

You are required to make a successful top-up (Image via Free Fire)

Upon acquiring the in-game currency, the rewards have to be manually claimed.

Step 3: You should tap on the “Calendar” icon and then tap on the “Ace Play” section.

Players should tap on the “Top up event” option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Under the “Top up event” tab, you will find both the rewards. Click on the “Claim” button beside the gloo wall skin.

The skin can then be equipped from the “Weapons” tab.

