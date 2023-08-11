How to get free India Facepaint and Electro Fuse Loot Box in Free Fire MAX

Independence Day is the first event series to make its way to Free Fire MAX's Indian server after the OB41 update. Two of its offerings are already underway and entail you to check a few missions boxes to draw exciting permanent rewards for free. The developers have also shared a preview of the Celebrate Independence event that is scheduled to begin at a later date.

The event essentially allows you to win India Facepaint and Electro Fuse Loot Box for free. More details about the same can be found in the following sections.

Free Fire MAX Celebrate Independence provides free rewards

The Celebrate Independence is a single-day event that will be accessible on Free Fire MAX Indian server on August 15, 2023. On the same day, you must complete a particular set of missions to receive multiple rewards. Moreover, you have a choice between the items, which makes the event even more engaging.

Celebrate Independence event in the game (Image via Garena)

The requirements of the Free Fire MAX Celebrate Independence event are as follows:

Deal 7600 damage on August 15 to get a free India Facepaint or Room Card (12-hour Time Limit)

Play 90 minutes on August 15 to get a free Electro Fuse Loot Box or 3x Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

After completing the requirements, you can pick one reward in each case. You can choose to avoid the Room Card and Weapon Loot Crate, in case you previously owned these cosmetics.

Steps to get free India Facepaint and Electro Fuse Loot Box in Free Fire MAX

You may follow this procedure to get your hands on the free India Facepaint and the Electro Fuse Loot Box in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Sign in to your account on August 15, 2023, and complete the particular missions.

Select independence Day tab from the horizontal menu (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You can access the Independence Day tab in the event section once the missions are complete.

Step 3: Tap the Celebrate Independence event section. Click the Claim button on the right side and select the preferred reward.

The items will be delivered to your account; you can equip them through the vault section. If you do not own the permanent items, then you should prefer them over the loot crates and room cards.

“Countdown to 15 August” event in Free Fire MAX

Countdown to 15 August event on the Indian server (Image via Garena)

“Countdown to 15 August” is a daily login event where you can obtain multiple rewards, including Gold and Weapon Loot Crate. Although it does not feature the best rewards, you can collect them after signing into your account every day.

The requirements for the events are as follows:

Login 1 day to get Random Loadout Loot Crate

Login 2 days to get Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate

Login 3 days to get 500x Gold

Login 4 days to get Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Login 5 days to get 1000x Gold

You can sign in for five days to collect the rewards through the event interface.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.