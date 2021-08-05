How to get free legendary surfboard skin and backpack with special effects in Free Fire

Over the years, top up events have become an integral element of Free Fire. As soon as the event concludes, the developers usually add a new one. These events undoubtedly provide additional benefits to users who purchase Free Fire diamonds regularly.

Users can claim a variety of unique items by purchasing the required quantity of diamonds. Garena recently introduced a new "Destiny Top Up" event today. Destiny Guardian Skyboard and Destiny Guardian Backpack are the two rewards that are up for grabs.

Steps to obtain exclusive surfboard skin and backpack skin in Free Fire

New Destiny Guardian Top Up event will be available until August 11 (Image via Free Fire)

The new top-up event started today, 5 August 2021. Users must purchase a specified number of diamonds before the event ends. They will have the opportunity to claim a surfboard and backpack by 11 August 2021.

The specifics of the Destiny Top Up event are as follows:

Guardian Skyboard - Top up 100 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Top up 100 diamonds to receive the Destiny Guardian Skyboard.

Destiny Guardian Backpack - Top up 500 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Top up 500 diamonds to receive the Destiny Guardian Backpack

Note: It is worth noting that rewards from the top-up event are free as users do not need to spend diamonds to acquire them. However, they must spend money to purchase the in-game currency that can be used for another purpose.

How to top up diamonds and get the rewards

You can purchase diamonds for events from numerous sources, including in-game, Games Kharido, or Codashop. You can follow these steps after making the required top up.

Open the events by clicking on the calendar icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: You must boot up the Free Fire and then click the ‘Calendar’ icon on the right-hand side.

Press the top up button beside the item to obtain it (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you should select ‘Destiny Top Up’ under the event’s tab.

Step 3: Then, you have to tap the confirm button beside the corresponding rewards to acquire the item.

These can be equipped from the collection section.

