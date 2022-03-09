How to get free Metal wings P90 and Gold Royale vouchers in Free Fire MAX this week (March 2022)

Users are always pleased when new events are added to Free Fire MAX, and the recent collaboration with Assassin’s Creed has resulted in several new additions. Consequently, players can complete the designated tasks to get a wide array of unique and exclusive free items.

One of the most recent events is Training - Booyah, and it features a gun skin for P90 which has the following effects:

Rate of Fire: +

Range: +

Accuracy: -

Gold Royale Vouchers are also prevalent in the same event, alongside two other rewards. Here’s a guide on completing it.

Free Fire MAX: Get free Metal wings P90 and Gold Royale vouchers

The event will last until 13 March in the game (Image via Garena)

Following the completion of Training - Kills, the event’s second iteration, Training - Booyah, has begun recently. As the name indicates, players must obtain a certain number of wins in Free Fire MAX to collect the prizes set by the developers.

The following are the exact conditions that they must meet to obtain all of the event’s rewards:

Get 3 Booyah (wins): Cart of Hay

Get 5 Booyah (wins): Scan Playcard (7 days)

Get 10 Booyah (wins): 3x Gold Royale Vouchers

Get 20 Booyah (wins): P90 - Metal Wings

Subsequently, users are advised to play Clash Squad matches rather than Battle Royale to finish the event, as they are easier to win. Considering the fact that it will run until 13 March, players have sufficient time on their hands.

Once all the requirements are met, individuals can follow these steps to claim the gun skin and other rewards:

Step 1: After Free Fire MAX opens, gamers should tap on this icon:

Players should tap on this icon (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they must head over to ‘The Creed of Fire’ section and then tap on the ‘Training – Booyah’ event.

Step 3: There will be a ‘Claim’ option beside the aforementioned four items, and players can tap on them to redeem the rewards.

The acquired gun skin can be equipped in Free Fire MAX via the ‘Armory’ section, and the Gold Royale Vouchers can be used in the specific Luck Royale.

Edited by Siddharth Satish