How to get free parachute and loot crate skin in Free Fire this week

Events have evolved into one of the most common ways for gamers to obtain free rewards in Garena Free Fire. They are frequently introduced into the battle royale title, and players eagerly await their arrival.

A new event called “Celebrate Max Launch” has recently begun in both Free Fire and Free Fire Max to commemorate the release of the latter. Players will be able to obtain a free special parachute and loot crate skin from the event.

Step-by-step guide on how to get free rarachute and loot crate skin in Free Fire

New McLaren Racing Loot Box can be obtained for free (Image via Free Fire)

The Celebrate Max Launch event started on 28 September and will last until 6 October. All that players have to do is log in every day to Free Fire in order to claim the various rewards that the developers have set.

Here are the exact specifics on the rewards and the number of days that users have to log in:

Neon Punker (Avatar), 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers and 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers: Log in 1 day

Neon Toxic (Banner): Log in 2 days

Skull Bang parachute: Log in 3 days

McLaren Racing Loot Box: Log in 5 days

Hence, to obtain the parachute and loot box, players will have to log in for a total of five days. If they have logged in every day since 28 September, they will be eligible to claim the parachute today (30 September).

Stated below are the steps that users will have to follow to claim the rewards through this event:

Step 1: On the main lobby screen, click on the “Calendar” icon to head to the events section.

Gamers have to click on this icon to access the event section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, under the “Max the Fire” tab, users will have to tap on the “Celebrate Max Launch” option.

Users will be able to find the "Claim" button beside the reward (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: On the player's screen, there will be a claim button next to the reward. Clicking on that will redeem the respective items.

Users can then equip the parachute and loot box from the collection tab.

