How to get free Persia Prowess G18 gun skin in Free Fire

Top up events have essentially become a regular feature of Free Fire. Following the completion of an event, the developers add a new one. These events offer free rewards to players who purchase diamonds.

The Ancient Persia top-up event has recently started, offering an exclusive loot box and gun skin after buying 500 diamonds.

Obtaining Persia Prowess G18 in Free Fire from the top up event

Starting on July 21st, i.e., today, the new top up event will be available until July 27th. To obtain these two items, players can purchase a given number of diamonds during this period.

The exact details are as follows:

The Wooden Horse Loot Box can be obtained by purchasing 100 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Top up 100 diamonds – Wooden Horse Loot Box

G18 – Persia Prowess (Image via Free Fire)

Top up 500 diamonds – G18 – Persia Prowess

Note: Technically, the top up event rewards are free as users do not need to spend the diamonds to acquire them. However, they will have to pay real money to purchase the required number of diamonds.

Steps to top up diamonds and collect free rewards

Players can purchase diamonds from any source, with the in-game store, Codashop, and Games Kharido being some of the easiest and best options. Here are the steps for the in-game top up:

Step 1: You need to first click the diamond button on the top side of the screen.

Select the desired diamond pack and complete the transaction (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Numerous top up options will then appear on the screen. You must select the desired amount of diamonds and then complete the transaction by making the payment through your preferred method.

Head to the events section to claim the rewards after the top (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once the top is successful, you need to collect the rewards manually. You can head to the events section and then click on "Ancient Persia Top UP."

Step 4: Next, you can click the claim button beside the corresponding rewards to get them.

