How to get free rewards by using Free Fire redeem codes on official Redemption Site

Free Fire has a host of in-game items at the disposal of the players. Some of these goods, such as characters, pets, and gun skins, provide an advantage in battle. These require diamonds which are often out of the reach of many players.

Players are always on the search for alternative methods to get these for free. The developer regularly adds new events that provide rewards for achieving a particular objective. They also publish redeem codes that are easy to use and can offer an array of items when claimed successfully.

Getting rewards for free in Free Fire

Players are required to follow the procedure given below to get free items in Free Fire using the redeem code:

Step 1: Garena has a particular website set up for players to utilize redemption codes. Here is the link.

They must sign in before using the redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Upon reaching the website, users must sign in using the platform linked to their existing Free Fire ID.

According to the official website, those who have guest accounts will be unable to receive their rewards. They can link their ID to one of the following to become eligible: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

They carefully should type in the redeem code in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After signing in, a text field will appear on the screen. Users should carefully enter all 12 characters of the given redeem code.

Error message for using code of another server (Image via Free Fire)

If a code meant for some other region is entered in the text field, players will face an error message when they press the confirm button.

Step 4: Next, they must press the confirm button to complete the redemption procedure.

Error message when an expired redeem code is used. (Image via Free Fire)

Once this process is complete, they can head to the in-game mail system to collect the corresponding rewards.

Players should mark the expiry date for a particular redeem code as once it is rendered invalid, it will throw up an error stating, “Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed.”

