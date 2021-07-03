How to get free Scorching Sands weapon loot crate in Free Fire using redeem codes

Gun skins are a significant component of Free Fire as, unlike other titles, these boast a set of specific attributes that provide a competitive in-game advantage.

Skins are often available as part of events. One common way to acquire them is through gun crates available in the store or through the Weapon Royale.

Usually, Free Fire redeem codes provide gun crates as rewards, which offer an opportunity to procure various gun skins. Here is the latest redeem code, along with the steps to obtain the rewards.

How to obtain free Weapon Loot crate through Free Fire redeem code

Free Fire redeem code: FFMC2SJLKXSB

Rewards: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

Note: Free Fire redeem codes have restrictions regarding usage, i.e., only players from a given region can use them. The code for Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate is for users on the Singapore server. Those from other regions who are attempting to collect the rewards will face an error message.

Also read: Titanium Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in July 2021

The steps for claiming the gun crates are listed below:

Step 1: This Free Fire redeem code can only be used from the Rewards Redemption Site and not through any other website. If players are unable to find the correct page, here is the link.

It is compulsory to sign in for using the redeem codes

Step 2: Users should then sign in to their accounts through the platform associated with them.

Step 3: Afterwards, they must enter the given redeem code and click on the confirm button. Once a pop up appears, players can press ok.

Enter the redeem code in the text field and press confirm button

Gun crates should be added to the account within 24 hours of completing the successful redemption. 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate can be collected through the mail system.

Suppose users run into an error message stating, “This code is invalid or redeemed,” it implies that the code has already expired. It cannot be used any further.

Also read: Free Fire Ranked Season 22 BR mode - Start time, rewards, and more

Edited by Ravi Iyer