How to get Fury Tribe bundle in Free Fire at 40% discount from Diamond Royale

Diamond Royale is one of the methods from which players can get exclusive costume bundles in Garena Free Fire. Every few months, a new Diamond Royale is introduced into the game, offering a new set.
The name of the ongoing one is Fury Tribe, and the developers have announced today that they will provide a massive 40% discount on the Diamond Royale spins. A post regarding the Diamond Royale states:
40% Off on Diamond Royale, Today Only!!! Get the cool Snappy bundle from Diamond Royale today as all spins are discounted by 40%, and unleash the earth of jungle king on the battlefield! The promo ends at the end of the day - get the bundle while you still can!
A guide on how to get Fury Tribe bundle at 40% discount in Free Fire
In Diamond Royale, players are generally required to make spins in order to have a chance at receiving the grand prize, in this case, the “Fury Tribe” bundle. Spins aren’t free, and each one costs players a specific number of diamonds.
It should be noted that gamers aren’t guaranteed to receive the Grand Prize in a particular number of spins. However, with every successive spin, their luck increases.
After the 40% discount, each spin is priced at 36 diamonds. On the other hand, a collection of 10+1 spins will cost gamers 360 diamonds.
Steps to access Diamond Royale in Free Fire
Step 1: Gamers should first boot up Free Fire on their devices and tap on the “Luck Royale” icon on the left side of the lobby screen.
Step 2: Under the Diamond Royale section, they need to choose the required number of spins they want to make.
Step 3: Subsequently, diamonds will be deducted, and a random reward will be drawn out from the prize pool.