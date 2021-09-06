How to get Fury Tribe bundle in Free Fire at 40% discount from Diamond Royale

Diamond Royale is one of the methods from which players can get exclusive costume bundles in Garena Free Fire. Every few months, a new Diamond Royale is introduced into the game, offering a new set.

The name of the ongoing one is Fury Tribe, and the developers have announced today that they will provide a massive 40% discount on the Diamond Royale spins. A post regarding the Diamond Royale states:

40% Off on Diamond Royale, Today Only!!! Get the cool Snappy bundle from Diamond Royale today as all spins are discounted by 40%, and unleash the earth of jungle king on the battlefield! The promo ends at the end of the day - get the bundle while you still can!

A guide on how to get Fury Tribe bundle at 40% discount in Free Fire

Players have a chance to get a massive 40% discount in the Diamond Royale (Image via Free Fire)

In Diamond Royale, players are generally required to make spins in order to have a chance at receiving the grand prize, in this case, the “Fury Tribe” bundle. Spins aren’t free, and each one costs players a specific number of diamonds.

It should be noted that gamers aren’t guaranteed to receive the Grand Prize in a particular number of spins. However, with every successive spin, their luck increases.

After the 40% discount, each spin is priced at 36 diamonds. On the other hand, a collection of 10+1 spins will cost gamers 360 diamonds.

Steps to access Diamond Royale in Free Fire

Step 1: Gamers should first boot up Free Fire on their devices and tap on the “Luck Royale” icon on the left side of the lobby screen.

First, players are required to head over to the Luck Royale tab (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Under the Diamond Royale section, they need to choose the required number of spins they want to make.

One random reward from the prize pool will be drawn out (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Subsequently, diamonds will be deducted, and a random reward will be drawn out from the prize pool.

