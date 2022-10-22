How to get Kenta character for free in Free Fire MAX

On Monday, 17 October, Kenta, a character that developers introduced through the OB33 version (March 2022), became available in the LINK system. This implies that players can now link Kenta and claim it for free in the game.

Characters are among the main features of Free Fire MAX and its original variant, as they offer a vital tactical advantage with their abilities on the battlefield. Thus, they are expensive and beyond what many F2P players can afford; only some can spend hundreds of diamonds. Therefore, via the OB33 update, Garena introduced a unique in-game feature called the "LINK" system.

This inclusion allows everyone to grab character abilities for free. However, the newest entities don't instantly become available to link as developers take a few months to add them to the LINK system.

Garena adds Kenta to LINK system in Free Fire MAX

How to link Kenta in Garena Free Fire or its MAX variant

You can register a maximum of 2,000 LINK points daily to grab Kenta in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide you can follow to unlock Kenta in the game:

Step 1: Open the game on your mobile, tablet, or PC (for Android emulator).

Step 2: Log in using the platform linked with your FF/FF MAX account.

Note: If you are using a guest account to log into the game, it is better to bind it with the desired platform. The platform you are using to attach your account should not have any other FF/FF MAX account attached to it.

Step 3: Tap on the Character icon in the lobby to open the eponymous section in the game.

Tap on the LINK button given under any locked character in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Choose any locked character and click the LINK button shown with a chain icon given under the chosen option. It will open the LINK system menu.

Explore the LINK system menu and choose Kenta to link it in the game (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Select Kenta and press the LINK button.

If you have already linked a character, the timer will take 24 hours to reset. Therefore, return after 24 hours and repeat the process mentioned above. Once you have established a connection between Kenta and the system, you can start obtaining LINK points.

Players can now readily link Kenta in Free Fire MAX and register progress by playing in-game matches. Each day, players can earn as many as 1,500 LINK points by playing matches and getting 100 additional points by spending 200 Gold.

The LINK system has an expenditure limit of 1,000 Gold, which can earn players 500 points daily. Therefore, one can obtain a maximum of 2,000 LINK points every day and link/relink their desired character every 24 hours to further enhance its progress.

The ultimate requirement to unlock any character in the game is reaching 13,500 points. Hence, one will have to sweat it hard to get a character like Kenta through Garena Free Fire/Free Fire MAX's LINK System.

Poll : 0 votes