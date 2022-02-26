How to get legendary Goldrim Tribute Katana skin in Free Fire MAX this week

The same top-up events are introduced to Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, and they are essentially designed to motivate gamers to purchase diamonds in the game. Developers incorporate them one after another, and they are a regular occurrence in both battle royale titles.

However, today, a MAX-exclusive top-up promotion has been launched, and it provides a free Katana skin – Goldrim Tribute. Given that it will be available for around a week, players will have a significant amount of time at their disposal.

Free Fire MAX guide: How to get legendary Goldrim Tribute Katana skin

The event is exclusive to the game (Image via Garena)

This limited-time promotion for the MAX edition provides gamers with an excellent opportunity to obtain a free skin. To be eligible for the reward, players need to purchase 100 diamonds in the game.

It is important to note that gamers have to spend real money to purchase the in-game currency, but they will not incur any further charges for the Katana skin, which will be given to them for free after completing the purchase of diamonds.

Steps to purchase diamonds and get the skin for free

Step 1: Users should open Free Fire MAX and visit the in-game top-up center. They should then choose the number of diamonds they wish to purchase.

To get the reward of the top-up event, they can simply go ahead with the ₹80 purchase (100 diamonds).

Any one of these options can be selected (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Individuals can finally proceed with the payment using one of the desired methods to get the diamonds.

Gamers can also use top-up websites like Games Kharido to buy the in-game currency. Once the purchase is complete, they can claim the rewards by following these steps:

They have to manually claim the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Head over to the top-up event section of Free Fire MAX. The skin will show up on their screens.

Step 2: Subsequently, users can tap on the ‘Claim’ button beside the item to receive it.

To equip the Katana skin, players must visit the ‘Armory’ section within the game. Interested individuals should not miss this opportunity to get the free skin.

