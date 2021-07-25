How to get legendary gun skins for free in Garena Free Fire

Gun skins are among the fascinating elements of Free Fire. Each skin is exclusive and enhances the gun's appearance while boosting a particular characteristic of the firearm. As a result, these skins provide a distinct advantage over competitors on the battlegrounds.

The appeal of skins attracts players, and many of them desire to acquire them. They can obtain most of the exclusive ones by spending diamonds. Users need to purchase the currency with real money, which is not feasible for everyone. There are a few alternatives that can help them get legendary skins in Free Fire.

Obtaining free Legendary Gun Skin in Free Fire

1) Redeem codes

Usually, the Free Fire redemption code consists of 12 characters and must be redeemed from the official site. Garena releases new codes frequently, giving players access to legendary skins or even crates of guns.

During the Free Fire Rampage Party giveaway event, the developers released seven different redeem codes for the India server during the week. Three of them allowed users to try out legendary gun skins.

Therefore, players can keep an eye on the redeem code of their region.

2) Events

A constant stream of events in Free Fire keeps players busy. Users can also earn rewards by accomplishing specific missions or tasks. These are the perfect opportunities to collect legendary gun skins.

Occasionally, these events provide permanent or trial gun skins. Republic Day events in the Indian server had provided a means to test multiple gun skins in the past. Additionally, Holi Battle Check-In also offered seven legendary gun skin trials throughout the entire week. A P90 Rebel Academy skin was also available during the Ramadan event.

3) Gun crates

Legendary gun skins are also available in crates that players can typically purchase from the in-game shop using diamonds. However, they are sometimes provided to the players for free via various means, including redeem codes and events.

Players should note that opening the crates does not guarantee them the legendary gun skin. There is only one chance to obtain them.

