How to get new Assassin's Creed P90 skin in Free Fire MAX in India

Gun skins are essential in Free Fire MAX since they boost specific attributes of weapons on the battlefield, making them more potent. Generally, players can obtain such skins from the weapon loot crates available in the in-game store or the weapon royale.

Not everyone can spend diamonds on either of these methods, so they look for other ways. In one of the upcoming events within the game, the developers will give out a gun skin for free, and users will only have to complete specific objectives to acquire it.

Note: The event related to acquiring the P90 skin is yet to begin in Free Fire MAX, and users will only be able to obtain the item once it commences.

Getting new Assassin’s Creed P90 skin in Free Fire MAX

Training - Booyah event will commence on 9 March (Image via Garena)

As part of the ‘Training – Booyah’ or the ‘Assassin Training Part 2’, there is a P90 skin – Metal Wings offered to players, among numerous other rewards. The event will commence on 9 March and will be running until 13 March.

There will be various objectives that players must meet to receive the prizes, which will include the following:

Get Booyah 3 times in the game: Cart of Hay

Get Booyah 5 times in the game: Scan Playcard

Get Booyah 10 times in the game: 3x Gold Royale Vouchers

Get Booyah 20 times in the game: P90– Metal Wings

Once the event begins, users are recommended to play Clash Squad matches since winning in them is relatively easier than regular Battle Royale.

Steps to accessing the event and getting rewards

Users must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Gamers should first open Free Fire MAX and visit the events section of the game.

Step 2: They must click the ‘Training – Booyah’ option under the ‘The Creed of Fire’ section.

Step 3: Finally, there will be a ‘Claim’ button beside the rewards, which players must press to get the corresponding items.

Players should not miss this opportunity to get a free skin and complete the entire event to get the respective items.

Edited by Shaheen Banu