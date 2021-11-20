How to get new emotes and pets in Free Fire MAX

Fans' craze for buying items in Garena Free Fire MAX is unmatched. They spend hundreds of diamonds on characters, bundles, weapon skins, specially designed items, and much more. Emotes and pets in Free Fire MAX fall in the same category.

Players can get emotes for their characters and pets from the store. Moreover, they can also keep an eye on special events that feature rare items as rewards. However, they need to top-up diamonds before buying items like pets and emotes from the in-game store.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Procuring items like pets and emotes

In-game diamond top-up option (Image via Free Fire MAX)

As already mentioned, users need to top-up diamonds in Free Fire MAX before buying any item. They can do the same using the in-game top-up feature by tapping on the diamond icon at the top of the screen.

The purchase of diamonds can be done using redeem codes, credit cards, net banking, UPI, or Google Play Balance. Players can choose the required amount to top-up and confirm the payment to receive diamonds.

Once they have acquired the diamonds, they can follow the steps below to purchase pets or emotes:

Step 1: Launch the Free Fire MAX app and open the in-game store. Further steps will be different for both pets and emotes:

For emotes

There are plenty of emotes in the store (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Step 2: To buy character emotes, open the "Collection" menu.

Step 3: Tap on the emote icon to view the available options in Free Fire MAX.

Step 4: Select a desired emote and click on the obtain button.

For pets and pet emotes

One can buy different kinds of items for pets (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Step 2: If players want to buy pets and their accessories, they can open the "Pet" menu.

Step 3: There are three options in the Pet menu, and users can choose the required icon, be it pets, emotes, or outfits.

Step 4: Gamers can choose the desired item and tap on the purchase button.

They can then pay with diamonds to procure the item in both cases.

