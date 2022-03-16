How to get new Holi event gloo wall skin in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

A new Holi Top Up event is now available in Free Fire MAX, providing a free gloo wall skin and face paint. The game has been splashed with Holi celebrations over the last few days, captivating players' interests.

Several of these events offer permanent rewards, while others only grant a trial card for a specific item upon completion of the specified requirements. The event in question is a limited-time one, and gamers can get all the rewards just by purchasing diamonds.

New Holi Top Up event is available in Free Fire MAX

The top-up event began on 16 March on the Indian server and will run till 20 March. The requirements and rewards details for Free Fire players are given below:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get a free Lightning Eye (Facepaint)

Purchase 300 diamonds to get a free Gloo Wall – Splash of Colors

The rewards from the top-up events are deemed free as users are not required to utilize the purchased diamonds. They need to essentially acquire in-game currency worth INR 250 to attain both rewards, which is a good deal.

Steps to get free rewards from the top-up event

Step 1: Sign in to the account and open the top-up section.

Step 2: Select and buy the desired number of diamonds while keeping in mind the requirements for the event.

Step 3: Once the diamonds are credited to the account, gamers must collect the rewards through the Holi Top Up section under the Happy Holi 2022 tab in the events.

Subsequently, the gloo wall skin can be equipped through the Weapon section, while users need to access the vault to equip the face paint.

Conclusion

Gloo wall skins are not always available in the shop or at events. As a result, gamers never miss out on the opportunity to obtain one when they are offered for free.

Top up events have historically been a good source of freebies, and the same is the case with this one. Those wishing to acquire diamonds soon should take advantage of this event.

