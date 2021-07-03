How to get new legendary Street Fighter Shiba pet skin and Stormbringer gloo wall skin in Free Fire

There are many cosmetic items in Free Fire that players are eager to obtain, including costumes, skins, and more.

Players can acquire these items through different means, such as spending in-game currency, taking part in events and using redeem codes.

A number of events are currently underway in Free Fire. This article takes a look at two events where players can acquire the legendary “Street Figher Shiba” pet skin and "Stormbringer" gloo wall skin.

A step-by-step guide to obtaining legendary Street Fighter Shiba pet skin and Stormbringer gloo wall skin in Free Fire

Legendary Street Fighter Shiba pet skin

Shiba Fighter event in Garena Free Fire

As part of the Free Fire x Street Fighter collaboration, various themed items were added to the game. One of these items is the Street Fighter Shiba skin.

Players can obtain the Street Fighter Shiba skin from an in-game event that is set to begin on July 10th. The event will continue until July 18th.

In the event, players will have to collect a Purple Arcade Token to redeem the Street Fighter Shiba skin. The exact specifics of the event are as follows:

3x Purple Arcade Token: Bounty Token (can be done 99 times)

10x Purple Arcade Token: Weapon Royale Voucher (can be done 3 times)

25x Purple Arcade Token: Pet Skin: Street Fighter Shiba

Street Fighter Shiba skin

Note: This legendary pet skin can only be equipped if the player has the respective pet.

Stormbringer gloo wall skin

Top-up event

The Stormbringer gloo wall skin is a part of the “Azure” top-up event, which started on June 23rd. The event will end today, i.e., July 3rd.

In top-up events, players usually have to purchase a given number of diamonds to get free rewards. In order to obtain the Stormbringer gloo wall skin, players will have to buy a total of 500 diamonds.

The Stormbringer gloo wall skin

Players can then collect the skin by following these steps:

Players should open Free Fire and click on the “Calendar” icon. They should then click on the “Free Fighter” section and press the “TOPUP - AZURE DRAGON” tab. Players can click on the “Claim” button to obtain the skin.

