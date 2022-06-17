How to get new Nebula Rogue bundle and Collapse emote in Free Fire MAX

There are now three Faded Wheels in operation in the Free Fire MAX Indian server, with the most recent one going live just today. The latest one adds a unique Nebula Rogue Bundle and a new emote called "Collapse" to the battle royale title.

Generally, Free Fire players prefer Faded Wheel over any other Luck Royale available in the game since they are assured of some rewards in a given number of spins. Besides this, users can also influence the prize pool to an extent as they can remove two undesired items.

Getting the Nebula Rogue Bundle and Collapse emote in Free Fire MAX

The new Faded Wheel features the exclusive Nebula Rogue bundle and Collapse emote as the grand prize. It commenced on 17 June 2022 and will be up for grabs until 23 June 2022. Gamers can spend diamonds to make spins and procure the rewards.

The prize pool for this Faded Wheel is as follows:

Nebula Rogue Bundle (Image via Garena)

Nebula Rogue Bundle

1x Cube Fragment

Santa's Choice Weapon Loot Crate

Maniac Sidekick

Rampage Hyperbook Token

The Collapse emote

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date 31 July 2022)

Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate

Pickup Truck – Summer

Rampage Hyderbook Token

Users cannot obtain all the items as they are required two of them from the prize pool. Moreover, once an item is received, it will be greyed out and hence cannot be obtained twice. Thus, the overall chances of getting the grand prize increase. Subsequently, the cost will increase and is set at the following:

Price of the spins (Image via Garena)

First spin: 9 diamonds

Second spin: 19 diamonds

Third spin: 39 diamonds

Fourth spin: 69 diamonds

Fifth spin: 99 diamonds

Sixth spin: 149 diamonds

Seventh spin: 199 diamonds

Eighth spin: 499 diamonds

The overall cost of owning the emote and the bundle comes down to 1082 diamonds, which is a great deal to have.

Steps to accessing Faded Wheels and making spins in Free Fire MAX

Gamers are advised to follow the instructions given below to access the new Faded Wheel and attain the rewards in Free Fire MAX.

Step 1: Users can open the Luck Royale section by clicking on the corresponding option on the left side of the screen.

Select the Faded Wheel featuring Faded Wheel featuring the bundle (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, players must navigate through the several tabs available on the left side and select the Faded Wheel featuring the bundle and emote.

Confirm the removal of two items (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, gamers must remove two undesired items from the prize pool by clicking on the bottom-right corner. They should confirm their selection to proceed ahead.

Step 4: Players can utilize diamonds to make spins and obtain rewards randomly.

The cost of spinning will grow with time. Players can continue making spins until the grand prizes are won, which can even be on the final spin.

The value offered in the event is tremendous, given that a single bundle costs thousands of diamonds. At the same time, the emote requires a similar amount. Thus, users with spare diamonds can certainly proceed ahead.

