How to get new Scar Paradise in Free Fire

Garena often introduces new events and features to Free Fire to improve the overall gaming experience for players. The developers recently implemented a new Friends Referral event, enabling gamers to receive several incentives like gun skins, pets, etc.

The concept of the event is relatively simple, and players must connect their accounts to those of newcomers. When newbies account to level up to a particular milestone, both users will receive the rewards.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should abstain from playing the battle royale title. Instead, they can play the MAX version since it was not on the list of banned applications.

Steps to get new Scar Paradise in Free Fire

The New Friend Referral in Free Fire begins on 13 April 2022, and players will have more than a month to collect all of the rewards before it concludes on 24 May 2022. Gamers may invite a maximum of three newbies to join and receive prizes collectively as the beginners progress through the stages.

Only accounts with a level lower than five will be able to participate as newbies, and each account may be connected to a single inviter at a time. Garena has offered two separate prize pools, which are as follows:

Newbie rewards

Level 5 – Double EXP Card (3 days)

Level 7 – Bounty Playcard (3 days)

Level 9 – Prime Suspect (Top) (30 days)

Level 12 – Detective Panda

Inviter's rewards

Level 5 – 2x Diamond Royale Voucher

Level 7 – 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

Level 9 – Room Card (1 match)

Level 12 – Scar Paradise

How to collect the rewards from the new Friends referral

Users can follow the steps given below to invite their new friends and get the rewards:

Step 1: First, they can sign in to their Free Fire account and open the event by clicking on the calendar option.

Step 2: Next, press the Go To button under the Friend Referral tab to access the event interface. Subsequently, they can invite their friends by entering their Free Fire ID.

Step 3: Once the invitation has been accepted, they will begin collecting prizes once their buddy has reached the required level.

The event is a win-win situation for everyone. Gamers have more than a month to assist the novice in progressing to the appropriate level and winning items.

