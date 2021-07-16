How to get the Pegasus Skywing in Free Fire

After the onset of the OB27 update, Garena added the Skywing Mk1 to Free Fire. When players jump from a plane, Skywing replaces the surfboard and parachute. Earlier, one of the events offered the basic model as part of the cumulative login reward.

Developers have added its first skin called Pegasus Skywing. This skin is part of the newly added Plinko event. It is important to note that this does not include any additional attributes beyond being aesthetically pleasing.

Obtaining Pegasus Skywing in Free Fire

Players can get a single ball for 20 diamonds while a pack of five is for 90 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

It is the Grand Prize in the Plinko event, which commenced on July 16th, 2021. Players can acquire the exclusive Pegagus Skywing by spending diamonds until July 22nd, 2021.

Users need to purchase the balls and choose one of the seven starting points to drop them. They will receive rewards based on the slot it falls into. There are three types of prizes available:

Basic prizes: Slot B, C, E, and F

Premium prizes: Slot A and G

Grand prize: Slot D

Once a given item has been obtained, it will be replaced by another one. Users can purchase a single ball by spending 20 diamonds, while the set of five will cost them 90 diamonds. Moreover, they can try out their fortune as the first ball is entirely free.

Note: There is no guarantee to obtain the Pegasus Skywing by making a specific number of drops.

Additionally, the event offers other bonus prizes, which players can earn by dropping a specific number of balls.

3 times – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

10 times – 2x Diamond Royale Voucher

20 times – 3x Cube Fragment

Here are the steps that players can follow to access the event and obtain the rewards:

Step 1: Open the event section by clicking the icon on the right side of the screen.

Click the Go To button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Select the Plinko section under the News tab. Click on the Go To button to visit the event’s interface.

Step 3: Make the desired number of spins by tapping the respective option.

