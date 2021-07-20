How to get a permanent pet and more rewards in Free Fire using redeem codes

Free Fire players often search for freebies as diamonds are expensive. Users are thrilled when rewards are released as redeemable codes, because they are the easiest to use.

Codes can be used to acquire all sorts of items in a game, including characters, guns and pets. Garena has recently released two more redeem codes that offer an exciting set of rewards.

Obtaining a free permanent pet and other rewards using Free Fire redeem codes

Redeem codes

5x Pet Rumble Room Card, 1x Gold Royale and 1x Diamond Royale voucher (Image via Free Fire)

25R9EF86DH4B: 5x Pet Rumble Room Card, 1x Weapon Royale Voucher and 1x Gold Royale Voucher (Europe Server)

Players can select any pet on opening this box (Image via Free Fire)

ZZATXB24QES8: Pet Choice Box (Middle East server)

Note: Both of these codes have been tested while writing the article and 100% work. These may expire soon; therefore, those interested should use them as soon as possible.

You can follow these steps to quickly claim the rewards before the codes expire:

Step 1: In order to use either of the Free Fire redeem codes, you must head to the official website. Here is the link.

It is compulsory to sign in before using the code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Afterwards, you should log in to your Free Fire account through one of the available options listed on the website.

Enter the code meant for your region (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once you have signed in to your ID, you must enter 25R9EF86DH4B or ZZATXB24QES8 in the text field, depending on the server.

Step 4: Click the confirm button and a dialog will appear. Click okay to complete the process successfully.

Garena will credit the corresponding rewards to your ID within a maximum of 24 hours.

Step 5: You will have to collect the item through the in-game mail system manually.

Errors and other details

Guest users should link their ID to any of the available options to claim the rewards offered by the code.

There are two common errors that players face while redeeming the rewards:

Usage restriction: Redeem codes are restricted to players on a specific server. All other users will face an error and getting around it is not possible.

Redeem error message (Image via Free Fire)

Expired redeem code: When users attempt to claim rewards through a code that is no longer valid, an error will pop up reading that the code is invalid or redeemed.

