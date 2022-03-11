×
Create
Notifications

How to get rare Assassin's Creed backpack skin in Free Fire MAX for free

How to claim Assassin&#039;s Creed-themed backpack in the latest top-up event (Image via Garena)
How to claim Assassin's Creed-themed backpack in the latest top-up event (Image via Garena)
Ashim
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 11, 2022 12:30 PM IST
Feature

Players in Garena Free Fire MAX often wait for new events to grab exclusive rewards. Most special events based on collaborations, festivals, or anniversaries offer the rewards as steal deal offers. Therefore, the frequency of partnerships has also upscaled in a short period.

Top-up-based events are the prime examples of steal deals available in Free Fire MAX. Regardless of collaboration or any other in-game festival, these events allow users to grab a plethora of coveted items without paying any price, as players don't have to spend diamonds on them.

One of the recent top-up events in Free Fire MAX is a part of the Assassin's Creed collaboration. Read on to know more about the "Assassin's Creed Top-Up II" event.

Assassin's Creed Top-Up II: The latest top-up event features a backpack skin and an emote in Free Fire MAX

Two rewards are available in the second Assassin&#039;s Creed top-up event (Image via Garena)
Two rewards are available in the second Assassin's Creed top-up event (Image via Garena)

Garena introduced the "Assassin's Creed Top-Up II" event on 10 March 2022, which will culminate after five days, i.e., on 15 March 2022. The event features two free rewards that are available after a purchase of a certain number of diamonds:

  • Red Aquila backpack: Available after 200-diamond top-up
  • Leap of Fail emote: Available after 500-diamond top-up
Players must choose the 520-diamond option to get the rewards (Image via Garena)
Players must choose the 520-diamond option to get the rewards (Image via Garena)

Players aiming to acquire the backpack and emote should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Tap on the diamond icon available in the lobby after opening the game.

Step 2: Since both prizes unlock after the purchase of 500 diamonds, users should go for the 520-diamond option.

Step 3: Tap on 520 diamonds that cost ₹400 and select the desired payment option.

Players can press back if they change their minds and want to cancel the transaction.

Step 4: Players must pay the required sum, and the diamonds will get credited upon a successful transaction.

After the diamonds get credited, players will automatically receive both top-up rewards.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players can also use online game stores like SEAGM. They must complete their transaction using their UID and specific payment method here.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी