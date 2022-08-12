How to get room cards for 50% in Free Fire MAX today

Fans get their hands on an assortment of rewards and collectibles in Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. The variety of items makes it quite exciting for the majority of them. Therefore, Garena introduces various offers or events to enhance player engagement by providing free or discounted items.

One such offer is active today, i.e., on 12 August 2022, which has snipped the prices of all room cards in the game by half. However, it is for a limited period and will remain valid till the end of today.

Hence, users must hurry up if they want to grab different room cards in Garena Free Fire/FF MAX.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Room cards for all custom modes are available at discounted prices (12 August 2022)

Room cards for different modes are available at discounted prices (Image via Garena)

As mentioned earlier, the new offer is valid till the end of today, i.e., 12 August 2022. Gamers can only purchase room cards from the in-game store's 'New' section.

The discounted price is 50 diamonds (half the usual 100-diamond rate). However, only those with enough balance in their purses should go ahead.

How to buy room card in Garena Free Fire MAX

The usual price of each room card is 100 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Users should follow these detailed steps to grab room cards from the store today:

Step 1: They can open the Free Fire MAX app on their smartphone/tablet.

Step 2: Players must log in with the platform attached to their Free Fire/Free Fire MAX accounts.

Step 3: On the main screen lobby, they need to click 'Store' given on the left.

Step 4: Gamers have to select the 'New' tab, where they can spot the room cards at discounted prices.

Step 5: They should select the room card they desire to buy and tap on the 'Purchase' button.

Step 6: Readers must spend 50 diamonds (today only) to complete the transaction. Upon completion, the card will automatically be credited to their accounts, which they can employ in the custom game mode.

How to use room card in custom mode

Creating a custom room (Image via Garena)

Once players have acquired a room card, they can use these steps use it:

Step 1: Open the game and log in using the attached social media platform.

Step 2: Go to the 'Game mode' section by clicking on the 'BR-Ranked' option.

Step 3: In the mode section, users can spot the 'Custom' option at the screen's bottom. They can tap the same to open the custom modes.

Step 4: Garena Free Fire/Free Fire MAX has four types of room cards for five types of custom rooms. The options in custom mode are given as follows:

Casual: Room Card (1 Match)

Room Card (1 Match) League: Room Card (1 Match)

Room Card (1 Match) Pet Rumble: Pet Rumble Room Card (1 Match)

Pet Rumble Room Card (1 Match) Craftland: Craftland Room Card (1 Match)

Craftland Room Card (1 Match) Pet Mania: Pet Mania Room Card (1 Match)

Gamers can choose the option they desire to play, provided they have the room card.

Step 5: They must choose the particulars for the specific custom room that includes game mode, map, password, team mode, number of participants, spectators, and more.

Once readers are done making the customizations, they can tap on 'Confirm' to create a room. The title will then deduct the room card from their account.

