How to get Scorching Sands loot crate using Free Fire redeem codes

Gun skins are some of the most valuable items in Free Fire, given the cost of acquisition and the unique attributes of each. Most gun skins can be obtained by players from the loot crates present in the in-game shop.

However, since loot crates aren't free, users search for other means to acquire them. Events and redeem codes are two of the most popular options.

A new code was recently released, which offers players with the Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

Grabbing the Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate through Free Fire redeem code

This is the reward of the new redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate: MCPGWJWKYD86

The code is active as of this writing, but it may expire soon. As a result, users are advised to use it as soon as possible.

Note: The redeem code is meant for players on the Singapore region.

Instructions for utilizing the redeem code:

Step 1: After visiting the Rewards Redemption Site of the game, players must log in through the platform linked to their accounts.

Methods offered include Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

Users have to sign in to the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Free Fire)

Also, those who have guest accounts will have to bind it to any one of the platforms to become eligible to use the Free Fire redeem code.

Step 2: Cautiously enter the code into the text field or directly paste it to avoid errors.

They then need to paste the MCPGWJWKYD86 redeem code in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once the code has been entered, players can tap on the "Confirm" option to complete the redemption process.

Step 4: Open Free Fire on their devices and head over to the in-game mail section to claim the reward, i.e., the loot crate.

Here's what the Loot Crate can provide:

M4A1 – Scorching Sands (Permanent)

M4A1 – Scorching Sands (7d)

M4A1 – Scorching Sands (3d)

M4A1 – Scorching Sands (24h)

Users will be unable to obtain this gun crate once the code is deemed invalid. Players from other regions will also receive an error if they attempt to obtain the reward using the code above.

Edited by Srijan Sen