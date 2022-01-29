How to get stylish names for Free Fire ID, guild and pets in 2022

Stylish names are a staple for most Free Fire gamers. These names can be kept as their in-game monikers, guild names, or as nicknames of their pets.

When players set the nickname for the first time, they have to pay no money. However, if they want to change it multiple times, they have to spend diamonds (in-game currency) to implement the change.

Where to find Free Fire nicknames?

Stylish and unique nicknames can be easily found on name generator sites. Nickfinder, Fortnite-Free Fire, and Lingojam are some of the most popular username generator portals.

Mobile gamers have to head over to such websites, type in the name of their choice, and then choose any one of the options that the name generator site recommends. Alternatively, they can also select any random name with stylish symbols and use it as their nickname, guild name, or pet name.

How to change your nickname?

Step 1: Mobile gamers must first open Free Fire and then head over to their Profile section.

Step 2: They will then tap on the yellow Edit icon beside their name.

Step 3: Once the dialog box appears, users will have to paste the name they have copied from the website.

Step 4: Finally, they have to pay 390 diamonds.

How to change guild name?

Step 1: Mobile gamers have to open the battle royale game and then tap on the Guild icon located on the right side.

Step 2: They will then tap on the Edit icon beside their guild name.

Step 3: Players will have to paste the name copied in the dialog box that appears.

Step 4: 500 diamonds have to be paid to change the name of the guild.

How to change the name of the pet?

Step 1: Users will have to open Free Fire and then head to the Pets section.

Step 2: Once the list of pets appears, they will have to tap on any pet that they own whose name they want to change.

Step 3: They will then tap on the Rename icon beside the name.

Step 4: Players will have to paste the name of their choice on the text field.

Step 5: Mobile gamers will have to pay 290 diamonds.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar