How to get stylish names in Free Fire like Badge 99 and SK Sabir Boss

Recent years have seen several Free Fire content creators rise to fame across the globe. As far as Indian gamers go, Badge 99 and SK Sabir Boss are two of the most popular ones recognized for their gameplay videos. They have subscriber counts of 6.88 million and 4.4 million, respectively.

Many players idolize Badge 99 and SK Sabir Boss, and some fans even want to have nicknames like them. Users can get stylish names through various websites, and this article provides instructions on using them.

A step-by-step guide on obtaining stylish Free Fire names similar to Badge 99 & SK Sabir Boss

After entering the given name into the text field, several outputs will appear (Image via FancyTextGuru.com)

Websites like fancytexttool.com, fancytextguru.com, and lingojam.com offer an opportunity to generate/create stylish names in various fonts and symbols. Here are the steps you can follow to use such websites:

Step 1: To begin with, you should visit any of the websites that have been mentioned above.

Step 2: Once you have reached the website, enter the required name into the text field as shown in the picture above.

Step 3: After a few moments, several outputs will appear on your screens. Select the one that you require and then paste it while changing the IGN in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: 1,348,888 Free Fire accounts banned for cheating in the last two weeks

How to change names in Free Fire

Names can be changed by using 390 diamonds, one of the in-game currencies (Image via Free Fire)

Listed below are the steps to change the name:

Launch Free Fire and tap the "Profile Banner" in the top-left corner.

Press the "Edit" icon a box titled "Player Info" would be appearing.

You should then click the icon located beside the current nickname. Then a pop-up will show up where you will have to enter the new name.

Paste the copied name into the text box and click on the "390 diamonds" button.

If you have a name change card, you can also change your name in Free Fire.

Also read: Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices in July 2021?

Edited by Srijan Sen