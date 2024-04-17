How to install Free Fire OB44 update today: Android and iOS guide

Garena has finally released the Free Fire OB44 update, introducing loads of new content like Villain Conquest and Mechadrake trial in Battle Royale, Dragon Airdrop in Clash Squad, Zombie Hunt mode, and Kairos character debut. Although these features were disclosed in the update's Advance Server in March, many players couldn't experience them because the server was accessible to only a few.

The patch has now been released for all players, and this article discusses how to install the Free Fire OB44 update on your Android or iOS device and indulge in the new gaming experience.

Install the Free Fire OB44 update on your device

Free Fire OB44 (Image via Garena)

Following is the guide to installing the Free Fire OB44 update on Android device:

Step 1: Open the Google PlayStore on your device.

Open the Google PlayStore on your device. Step 2: Search for Free Fire in the search bar.

Search for Free Fire in the search bar. Step 3: Find the official Garena's Free Fire title.

Find the official Garena's Free Fire title. Step 4: Click the Update button on the game page.

Finishing these steps will initiate the download and installation of the fresh patch. Note that if you don't have Free Fire on your device, you will be shown the Install button instead of Update on the game page, and you must install the title from scratch.

Following is the guide to installing the fresh patch on an iOS device:

Step 1 : Open the App Store on your device.

: Open the App Store on your device. Step 2 : Search for Free Fire in the digital store's search bar.

: Search for in the digital store's search bar. Step 3: Click the Update button after finding the official title.

Finishing these steps will initiate the download and installation of the fresh patch.

What are the new features of the Free Fire OB44 update?

The new patch comes with many features (Image via Garena)

Here are some of the features of the fresh patch:

1) Battle Royale: New Villain Conquest

In Battle Royale mode, enemies from another world will invade the Bermuda map from three locations marked on the map. Defeat these invaders, win in-match rewards, and face off against the Mechadrak boss.

2) New character: Kairos

Kairos will debut in the Paradox event, and in his frenzy mode, he will have a mysterious impact on his enemies. However, apart from this, the developer hasn't released other information about this character.

3) Clash Squad: New Dragon Airdrop

Flying through the sky, Mechadrake carries a unique Dragon Airdrop in CS matches. Shoot this dragon and run out its HP, and it will drop the airdrop containing various dragon-themed items, including Dragon Freeze, EMP Grenade, Dragon Sprinters, and Dragonling.

Click on the link to learn how to play Free Fire OB44 update on PC.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and readers in the region are advised against downloading and playing the title. Instead, they can play Free Fire Max, an India-exclusive and legal variant.

