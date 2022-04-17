How to join Free Fire MAX's Partner Program in April 2022

Partner Program by Garena is a way to provide support to content creators of Free Fire MAX and the original battle royale shooter. Developers have taken the initiative while keeping in mind the overwhelming audience of their games. The program and the associated creators work in one another's favor in terms of promotion.

Garena provides tons of perks to gamers who have joined the partner program, including access to unreleased content, monetary benefits, in-game rewards, and many more. However, not every creator/gamer can join the Free Fire MAX's Partner Program due to specific eligibility criteria set by Garena.

Garena Free Fire MAX: A guide to joining the Partner Program (April 2022)

In the case of the Indian server, the Partner Program is unavailable at the moment (Image via Google)

Readers from India must note that despite Free Fire MAX still legally operating in India, the Partner Program for the same is unavailable. The unavailability of the program is most likely related to the Free Fire ban that happened in February 2022.

Thus, Indian creators who have yet to apply for the V-Badge initiative will have to wait as there is no other way. However, the gamers in most other servers, where Free Fire and the MAX variant are not banned, can apply for the Partner Program without any hassle.

Creators should also note that the prerequisites for the Partner Program may vary slightly with different servers. However, they can be generalized as follows:

Gamers should have a YouTube channel that boasts at least 100k subscribers.

Their YouTube channel's 30-day activity will be considered, during which the featured content should be a minimum of 80% based on Garena Free Fire (or the MAX variant).

Channel must have an aggregate of at least 300k view-count in the past 30 days.

Applicants must maintain consistency in terms of social media activity and content. Furthermore, the content must also boast a top-notch quality.

Alongside the quality, creators must also self-regulate their content, and it must be engaging, non-offensive, and clean.

Professional and hard work is a crucial requirement.

A drive for success and a passion for gaming (and content creation) is also appreciable.

If creators think they qualify for the eligibility criteria mentioned above with flying colors, they can apply on the official website of the Partner Program available on their respective servers.

Applicants must search for the official website using a browser and click on it. They can spot the button that says "Join Now" or "Apply Now," which they must click to get redirected to a Google form.

Applicants can fill in the relevant information, submit the form, and wait for a response. They should remember that despite fulfilling all the Free Fire MAX Partner Program requirements, the developers can still reject their applications.

Additionally, applicants must note that the program doesn't require any fee or payment of any sort. Thus, if they come across such a scheme, they should straightaway decline the same.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan