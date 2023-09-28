How to make a character combination in Free Fire

One feature of Free Fire that has led it to great prominence in India is its characters. Each of them comes with a unique ability, giving you an upper hand over your foes on the battlefield. Moreover, there are skill slots in the game that allow you to use the unique abilities of four characters in a single match. To get access to these characters, you must purchase them via in-game store through FF Diamonds or Golds.

However, note that you can only add one character with an active ability to your skill slots, and the remaining three will be the characters with passive abilities. While creating your character combinations, ensure their suitability with each other to tighten up your grasp over the match.

Tips to make a character combination in Free Fire

FF skill slots (Image via Garena)

The first step towards creating an FF character combination is identifying your playstyle to determine whether you fall under aggressive or passive players. Next, go through the abilities of these characters and figure out how to utilize them on the battlefield.

Some FF characters are prioritized for their ability to heal you with great speed during hard-pressed situations, whereas some are known to enrich aggressive playstyle. Therefore, you should spend an appropriate amount of time experimenting with these characters and then choose one as your preference.

For example, the character Hayato increases given damage as your HP count decreases; he can be a good choice for aggressive players. Pairing him with the character Kelly will enhance your said playstyle, as she increases your sprinting speed, which can help you rush on foes.

FF recommended combinations (Image via Garena)

While creating a character combination, you should remember that their usefulness can vary in Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes of Free Fire. The game even suggests characters according to its two rank matches and offers five presets to create different character combinations.

Steps to create character combinations in Free Fire

Here are the steps to create character combinations in the game:

Open Free Fire Max on your phone. Click on the ‘Preset’ icon. Click on ‘Preset 1’ and choose a character with an active skill. Tap the plus icons on your right screen and add the remaining characters of your choice with passive skills.

Your character combinations will be ready after completing these steps. Remember, you can only add those characters you’ve bought via the in-game store. Additionally, their prices can vary between 499 - 749 FF Diamonds or 10,000 - 15,000 FF Golds.

To learn about the best characters in Free Fire for Battle Royale rank matches, click the link above.

