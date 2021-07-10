How to play Free Fire online without downloading

Free Fire has marked its presence on the mobile platform and emerged as one of the top games of its genre. The title has an extensive player base globally and has achieved numerous feats since its release. It is now heading towards its fourth anniversary, which is likely to be celebrated in August.

Those who haven’t tried the game yet can check out the demo on the Google Play Store to have a further overview of how Free Fire functions.

Disclaimer: Google Play Store’s Instant app option showcases a demo of Free Fire and isn’t the full version. It is to give the players a gist about the gameplay mechanisms and more.

How to play the Free Fire demo on the Google Play Store

Users should follow these steps to play the Free Fire demo on the Google Play Store:

Step 1: They should open the Google Play Store application on their mobile devices and search “Garena Free Fire” in the search bar.

Alternatively, they can click here to visit the Play Store page of Garena Free Fire on their devices.

Click on the "Try Now" button

Step 2: They’d then find two options on their screens, “Try Now” and “Install.”

Step 3: To play the online demo, users have to click the “Try Now” button.

The game will soon begin

Users will be pitched against six other bots in a small area for around two minutes. They have to kill them all to get the Booyah!

Gamers would be finding a “Download” option to avail the full version of Free Fire once they complete the demo. If they enjoyed the experience, they could download the full version of Garena’s battle royale sensation.

A download option would be present on the screen's of the players

Since the size is around 716 MB, they should ensure that their device has sufficient storage space available.

Note: This article is for beginners.

