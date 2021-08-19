How to play Free Fire on PC: Best emulator and settings revealed

Free Fire is among the top battle royale titles on the mobile platform and is available on Android and iOS devices. However, users can also experience this game on their PCs and Laptops via the use of emulators.

In the market, there are tons of different and unique emulators that the players can choose from. BlueStacks has emerged as the most prominent option among the game’s community and is preferred by a majority of content creators.

The main reason behind that is the various features that are offered in BlueStacks. A few of the most important ones are as follows:

Higher FPS

Smart control

Pre-set and easy to customize controls

HD graphics

Ability to run multiple instances at once

Real-time translation

A guide on how to play Free Fire on PC using Emulators

BlueStacks is one of the most used Android emulators available in the market (Image Credits Bluestacks)

Listed below are the steps that you can follow to enjoy Free Fire on your PC using BlueStacks:

Step 1: To begin with, you should visit the official BlueStacks website on your browser and then download it. You can press this link to reach the page directly.

BlueStacks can be downloaded from its website (Image via BlueStacks)

Step 2: Once the installation is complete, you can open it and log in to your Google account.

Step 3: The next step is to open the Google Play Store application. Subsequently, you have to look for Free Fire using the search bar.

Search for Garena Free Fire via the Search bar (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 4: Finally, you need to click on “Install.” The game will be downloaded on your emulator.

You are required to press the "Install" option (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 5: You can finally open Free Fire and log in to your account to enjoy the game.

Settings

Copying the exact settings of others doesn't yield any benefits. The sensitivity and other settings have to be set by the players based on their own comfort.

They can go to the training island and alter them appropriately to have the best gaming experience.

Readers can check out a guide about the same by clicking on this link.

Requirements

Here are the minimum requirements for the BlueStacks 5 emulator:

Operating System: Windows 7 and above.

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.

RAM: At least 4GB of RAM.

Storage: 5GB.

(Source: BlueStacks)

