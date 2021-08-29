The day that Free Fire players have been waiting for has finally arrived, as pre-registration for Free Fire Max is now open to users worldwide. Users that pre-register will be eligible to earn a range of rewards, including a Cyber MAX Loot Box.

Free Fire Max enhances the overall gaming experience by introducing improved visuals, animations, and graphics to the mix.

Players will not be required to start the game from the beginning but will instead carry over their progress from the regular version. Moreover, Free Fire Max players will be able to play with the Free Fire players.

How to pre-register for Free Fire Max on Android devices

Step 1: To begin, you should open the Google Play Store on your device and then search for the Free Fire Max as shown here:

You can also click on this link to be taken directly to the game's page on the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Following that, you will need to tap on the "Pre-register" option.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear; you can either tap on the "Got it" option or press the 'Install when available' button to download Free Fire Max automatically whenever it is made available for their region/device.

Features of Free Fire Max

Several unique features have been incorporated into Free Fire Max. Following are a few of them:

Firelink: Players will be able to log in to their existing Free Fire account to play Free Fire Max due to the Firelink feature. The progress and items between both games will also be maintained.

360 Degree Lobby: 360 Degree Lobby is a new feature exclusive to Free Fire Max, and in this new lobby, players can choose to display a weapon, vehicle, and Gloo Wall skins, among other things.

Craftland: This was introduced to Free Fire Max in OB28, and players can use it to create maps. They will be able to use the created maps in custom room matches.

