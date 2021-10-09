How to claim Free Fire redeem codes for free rewards (October 2021)

Free Fire players have a great deal of choice between attractive and fascinating cosmetics like skins and bundles, besides other items such as pets and characters. Although they strive to obtain as many exclusive items as possible, diamonds are required to unlock or purchase them.

Because of this, a certain segment of the playerbase is heavily reliant on in-game events and redemption codes to acquire freebies. Participating in events is relatively time-consuming, but codes provide an easy alternative. Many users are already aware of the procedure for attaining the rewards, however, several newer users may require some guidance.

Detailed steps on how players can get rewards through Free Fire redeem codes

There is an official website set up by Garena on which users can redeem the rewards using the code. It is called the "Rewards Redemption Site" and clicking here will directly redirect players to the website.

They can follow the steps below after reaching the website:

Step 1: To get started, players will need to sign in via the platform they have linked to their Free Fire account.

It is necessary to have a linked account, and those who have guest accounts must first bind them.

After reaching site, users should sign in via the method that is bound to their account (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After successfully completing the login process, users can carefully enter the code or directly paste it to avoid mistakes.

Step 3: Once the code is entered, the user can click on "Confirm" to complete the redemption process. If the redemption is successful, a dialog box stating the same will appear.

Paste the working redeem code to claim the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Finally, gamers can launch Free Fire on their devices and redeem the rewards via the in-game mail section.

It may take up to 24 hours for their Free Fire account to receive the respective rewards. In the event of an error during the redemption process, it could mean that the user entered an invalid code or that the code isn't available on their server.

Also, it is essential to realize that there is no way around the error, and players will have to wait for new codes to be released.

Working Free Fire redeem code 9 October (region-specific)

Redeem code: GY359T7Y9EXM

Rewards: Max Surfboard, 3x Weapon Royale Vouchers, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, 2x UMP Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate.

Server: Europe

Edited by Siddharth Satish