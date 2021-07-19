How to send gifts in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide

Sending free gifts is a perfect way to surprise teammates, acquaintances, and close friends in Free Fire. Everyone loves to be on the receiving end of free goodies, and giving gifts to friends in Free Fire can be beneficial in maintaining social ties.

Many Free Fire gamers, especially those who have recently joined the bandwagon, are not aware of the steps required to send free gifts in the game. This article will provide a detailed guide for the same.

Steps to send free gifts and Diamonds in Garena Free Fire

Free Fire allows gamers to send two types of gifts, Diamonds and in-game items. Sending each of these gifts requires a separate procedure and gamers need to follow them closely.

In-game items can be sent to gamers on the friend list by following some simple steps. These steps are easy to remember and gamers shouldn't have much trouble executing them.

Gifting In-game items:

Step 1- Open Free Fire and navigate to the in-game store by clicking on the Store button on the left hand side menu.

Step 2- Tap on the Gift option.

Step 3- Gift items will be classified into several sections namely, Bundle, Character, Fashion, Item, etc. Gamers will have to choose their preferred option from this list.

Step 4- Choose the gift that needs to be sent.

Step 5- Select the friend who will receive the in-game gift.

Step 6- Gamers can type a customized message in the text box.

Step 7- Click on the "Send" button to confirm the purchase.

Gamers should note that the in-game item will cost Diamonds. Gamers will only be able to send free gifts when their gaming account has adequate Diamonds to complete the transaction.

Diamonds in Free Fire can be gifted through third-party websites such as Codashop. Gamers can follow the steps given below to gift friends free Diamonds.

Gifting Diamonds:

Step 1- Tap on the top right-corner of the lobby screen to open the friend list.

Step 2- Tap on the profile of the gamer who'll be receiving the Diamonds.

Step 3- Open their profile.

Step 4- Copy their unique ID.

Step 5- Go to the top-up website and choose Free Fire.

Step 6- Pate the unique ID that was copied.

Step 7- Select the number of Diamonds that need to be purchased.

Step 8- Complete the purchase using the preferred payment option.

Step 9- Enter an email ID in case you require the transaction slip.

Step 10 - Confirm the transaction to proceed.

The amount will be debited from the concerned account and your friend will receive free Diamonds in Free Fire.

