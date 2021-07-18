How to set unique names in Free Fire with symbols like SK Sabir Boss and Vincenzo

Garena Free Fire has established itself as one of the most popular Battle Royale titles, along with COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile. The low-end requirements of the game have garnered a lot of attention, and over the years, a dedicated fan base has emerged out.

The game's popularity also brought forth several content creators who regularly stream their gaming videos on popular streaming sites. Streamers such as SK Sabir Boss and Vincenzo have emerged as some of the most popular Free Fire gamers.

Apart from gaming styles, these gamers have stood out for their unique in-game names. Several fans have expressed their desire to change their in-game names to make them stand out in creativity.

Add creative Garena Free Fire names similar to popular content creators

Adding various styles to in-game names is a bit tricky. The underlying reason is the normal keyboard doesn't contain several signs and characters. Therefore, gamers need to copy it from somewhere and paste it on Garena Free Fire.

Several websites on the internet allow gamers to generate several styles for the same name. Gamers need to follow certain steps to generate cool in-game names for the Garena Free Fire.

Step 1: Open any name-generating website on your web browser.

Step 2: Type in the desired name in the text box and confirm the choice.

Step 3: From the list of names that have been generated, copy the desired result.

Step 4: Paste it in the required space in the game to change the nickname.

Some of the most popular name generating websites are:

fancytextguru.com

nickfinder.com

lingojam.com

gypu.com

ancytexttool.com

Free Fire stylish names for Vincenzo generated through nickfinder.com

Several gamers are not aware of the process required to change in-game names on Free Fire. Such gamers should follow the steps given below to change their in-game names.

Step 1: Open the Garena Free Fire and click on the "Profile" icon located in the top-left corner of the screen.

Step 2: Once the gamer's profile opens up, there will be an option to change the name. Gamers will be required to select this yellow-colored icon.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear where gamers will be required to enter a new name.

Step 4: In this dialog box, gamers should paste the copied result generated from the website.

Step 5: Gamers should tap on the confirm button to pay the price to change the name.

Step 6: Once confirmed, the in-game name will be changed, and the requisite Diamonds will be debited from the gamer's account.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

