How to stand a chance to obtain Death Glare & LOL emotes in Free Fire this week

With the introduction of new events in Free Fire, players have the opportunity to obtain a plethora of free rewards. Aside from that, they can receive freebies by participating in events on BOOYAH, a specific app developed by Garena for gaming content.

In one of the most recent ones, named "Watch-to-Win", users can obtain the Death Glare and LOL emotes. Apart from this, they also can get other rewards such as the Modern Jazz Jacket and Sneaky Clown Weapon Crate.

Steps to get Death Glare & LOL emotes in Free Fire for free

This Watch-to-Win event will run between 24 September and 26 September (Image via Free Fire)

The Death Glare and LOL emotes are two rewards present in the newly commenced Watch-to-Win event in Free Fire. To have an opportunity to obtain them, players will have to download the BOOYAH application on their devices and watch a live stream for 30 minutes.

Upon doing so, they will receive any one of the rewards. Users should keep in mind that getting the emotes isn't guaranteed. Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: The first thing that users must do is download the BOOYAH app on their devices. They can tap the link below to get redirected to its Google Play Store page.

BOOYAH on the Google Play Store: Click here

Players will first have to download the BOOYAH application (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 2: Once the application is installed, players can open it and log in. Subsequently, they should link their Free Fire accounts through Profile > Connected Accounts.

After logging in, gamers have to bind their Free Fire accounts (Image via BOOYAH)

Step 3: They can then watch any stream for 30 minutes to stand a chance at obtaining the rewards through the watch-to-win event, including the Death Glare and LOL emotes.

Note: If players want to get the rewards in their Free Fire accounts, they need to link it to the BOOYAH application.

