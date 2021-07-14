How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido and Codashop easily in July 2021

In Free Fire, players can equip characters and pets with unique abilities and choose from various gun skins with additive attributes that make it easier to decimate opponents. In addition to this, there is an extensive collection of cosmetics that are purchased to better the visual experience.

Spending diamonds is the only way to obtain the best and most exclusive items. Purchasing this currency will require users to spend real money. Therefore, players are looking for sources that provide higher value to them.

They often regard Games Kharido and Codashop as a few of the best and easiest means to top up the virtual bucks. Often, they offer numerous deals and promotions, greatly benefiting the players.

Purchasing Free Fire diamonds through Games Kharido

Games Kharido is a reliable source to purchase diamonds. Besides this, you get 100% additional diamonds on your first purchase. Otherwise, there is only a 10% bonus which is still quite a lot.

Step 1: First, you must head to the official Games Kharido here.

Users should login (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 2: There are multiple login methods available which you can use, i.e., Facebook or Free Fire ID.

Complete the purchase (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 3: After signing in, the website will display multiple top-up options on the screen. You should select the desired one and make the payment through the preferred option.

Once the payment is successful, users will receive the diamonds in their accounts.

Obtaining Free Fire diamonds from Codashop

Codashop has an offer on their website where you can get a Lethal Finstooth Mini UZI crate for free and a cashback of up to INR 500. To do this, you must purchase 310 diamonds or more using PayTM.

Step 1: After visiting the Codashop website, you must select the Free Fire option.

Users must tap on the "Free Fire" option (Image via Codashop)

Step 2: Next, you should enter the player ID and then select the recharge amount.

Enter the details (Image via Codashop)

Step 3: After this, you have to make the payment through one of the three available methods. Enter your email ID as well if you want to get the receipt.

Note: Players need to go through both websites' privacy policy and terms of service before using them.

