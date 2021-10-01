How to top up Free Fire diamonds for Season 41 Elite Pass in October 2021

Free Fire recently received the OB30 update, and gamers are ecstatic as the Season 41 Elite Pass went live earlier today.

The Season 41 Elite Pass is based on the Mesmerizing Nights theme. Users have been quite excited ever since several top-tier sources broke the news on social media.

The rewards that come with the Season 41 Elite Pass are pretty tricky to skip, and players will be looking to buy it as soon as they can.

Free Fire gamers will be required to get enough diamonds to get the Elite Pass.

Free Fire: Topping up diamonds

The Season 41 Elite Pass is available for purchase and currently has two versions. The two paid versions of the Elite Pass cost 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively. Buying diamonds is quite simple, and users will be required to follow certain steps to get them in Free Fire.

1) In-game transaction

The most basic method to top up diamonds in Free Fire is through in-game purchases via the Google Play Store. The developers often roll out specific promotional bonuses that reward extra diamonds at low prices.

Players must click on the diamond icon on the Free Fire dashboard, taking them to the top up menu. From a list containing several options, users can choose the one that fits their needs perfectly.

Once the desired option is selected, they can complete the payment through the Google Play Store payment portal. Once the transaction is successful, the diamonds will be credited to their gaming account.

2) Codashop

Codashop is a one-stop solution for gamers who wish to purchase diamonds. This website is trusted globally, and fans from every corner of the world use it to buy in-game currencies.

The cost of diamonds is also similar to in-game purchases. However, users can frequently encounter promotional events to grab diamonds at discounted prices since it is a site.

They have to visit the Codashop website and, from the list, select Free Fire top up to proceed.

Once they are in the Free Fire top up section, players will be required to enter their Free Fire IDs and select the desired option. Once done, they should complete the payment. The website offers a variety of payment options, making it easier to complete the transaction.

Once the transaction is completed, the diamonds will be credited to their accounts shortly after.

Also Read

After the diamonds have been credited, gamers can quickly go ahead and purchase the Season 41 Elite Pass in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Ravi Iyer