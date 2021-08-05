How to top-up Diamonds for Free Fire 4th anniversary OB29 update

Diamonds are required in Garena Free Fire in order for players to be able to purchase in-game items such as skins, costumes, and other cosmetics. However, they are not provided for free, and gamers will be required to spend their own money to obtain them.

Users can acquire this currency in a variety of ways. The in-game top-up center is one of the most used ones, whereas many players also prefer the various top-up websites prevalent on the internet.

A step-by-step guide on how to top-up diamonds in Free Fire

Stated below are the steps by which players can top-up diamonds in Free Fire via the in-game center:

Step 1: The first step is for players to launch Garena Free Fire and tap on the “Diamond” symbol situated at the top of the screen.

Select the number of diamonds to purchase (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: A plethora of top-up choices will be displayed on the screen. Players must select the number of diamonds they wish to purchase.

Step 3: As soon as the payment is completed using the preferred method, diamonds will be added to the player’s Free Fire account.

Price of diamonds in the Indian server:

INR 80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds INR 250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds INR 400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

New top-up event in Garena Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Presently, there’s also a top-up event running from which the players can claim the Destiny Guardian Skyboard and Destiny Guardian Backpack for purchasing 100 and 500 diamonds, respectively. Even though they will have to spend money to buy the currency, the two rewards are technically free.

Top-up websites

Codashop is one of the most used top-up websites on the internet (Image via Codashop)

As mentioned above, tons of players also prefer using websites on the internet like Games Kharido and Codashop. They provide a variety of offers that give users a better deal. For example, Games Kharido has a 100% top-up bonus on the first purchase and 10% additional diamonds on every subsequent purchase.

To view a guide on purchasing diamonds via these top-up websites, click here.

