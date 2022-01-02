How to unlock Free Fire legendary gun skins in 2022

The amount of weapon skins in Free Fire is pretty abundant, and Garena introduces new collectible items with each event. Players get the opportunity to own some legendary skins for firearms that are among the rare, coveted, and prestigious things in Free Fire.

There are several ways to unlock the legendary weapon skins in Free Fire, and players can use Luck Royale, the in-game store, the events' page, or redeem codes. The following section will shed light on possible ways to unlock the Free Fire legendary gun skins this year.

Garena Free Fire: Possible ways to unlock legendary guns in the game (2022)

1) The in-game store

Players can find plenty of legendary gun skins in the Free Fire Store (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Players can purchase weapon crates through the Free Fire store for a specific gun skin. Each weapon crate will provide a random reward, and hence players will have to keep opening the crates until they claim the exact gun skin.

2) Luck Royale

There are many legendary gun skins in the Luck Royale (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Luck Royale has multiple sections that one can use to unlock the legendary gun skins in Free Fire. These sections include Weapon Royale, Incubator, Faded Wheel, and special event-based contests. Each requires players to use diamonds to spin and claim the gun skins.

3) Special events

Some collaborative events often make their way to the game, which happens with a movie, a show, a video game franchise, a real-life personality, and more. Gun skins are usually a part of these events as special edition items.

Apart from the collaborations, there are many other special events that Garena organizes during festivals or anniversaries. Hence, players can keep an eye on them.

4) Top-ups or redeem codes

Redeemable rewards in the game (Image via Garena)

The in-game top-up events bring some legendary gun skins to the game. These Free Fire skins are unlockable as a free reward for a specific amount of diamonds to top up.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players can also use the redeem codes at Free Fire's redemption site to unlock the skins. However, the availability through redeem codes is quite rare in Free Fire.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar