How to unlock gloo wall skins in Free Fire (January 2022)

A significant section of Garena Free Fire users has shown an immense craze in the collaborative events that the developers introduce, which is why the frequency of such partnerships has scaled up over time.

2021 saw many prominent associations that brought a plethora of special edition items into the game, including gloo wall skins. Garena introduced these exclusive gloo wall designs during events organized in the wake of special occasions, festivals, and Free Fire's partnerships with popular brands or franchises.

Although the new year has not seen any new introduction or return of any gloo wall skin, players can expect the arrival of such designs through the following ways:

Garena Free Fire: Potential ways to get gloo wall skins this month

1) Top up events

The "Angel With Horns" gloo wall was one of the most recent additions through The Rising Day Top Up event. The beautiful item was available as a free reward for a 500-diamond top up.

Users can expect the arrival of another gloo wall design through a top up event in the coming days or weeks.

2) Redeemable rewards

Players can use the redemption site to claim various rewards (Image via Garena)

A specific website for Free Fire allows gamers to redeem rewards using codes. These codes can provide skins for backpacks, weapons, crates, and more.

Although gloo walls are rarely available, players can regularly take a chance by using these redeem codes.

3) Booyah! app

The Booyah! app grants various free rewards like item skins and emotes (Image via Garena)

Players can spot an in-game section for free rewards that they can grab using the Booyah! app. Many rare prizes are claimable by watching the videos on the application, and the more significant ones offer higher-level rewards.

Moreover, gamers get an opportunity to grab some coveted gloo wall skins on rare occasions.

4) Lucky Royale or other themed events

Users get various opportunities to claim popular gloo wall skins through Free Fire's themed events or the Lucky Royale. These events often cost plenty of diamonds, which is why they need to have enough balance in their wallets.

