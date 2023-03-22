How to update Free Fire MAX OB39 version today: Android and iOS guide

Garena, the developer of Free Fire MAX, has started rolling out the latest OB39 update. The game's servers are currently offline due to the usual maintenance period. They will be back online after 1:30 pm IST (GMT + 5:30).

Free Fire MAX players who want to download the latest OB39 update on their Android or iOS devices will have to follow almost identical steps. However, it is recommended that they use a Wi-Fi connection to download the new update hassle-free.

Guide to downloading the Free Fire MAX OB39 update for Android and iOS

Here are the steps that you can follow to download the OB39 update on Android devices:

Visit the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone. Click on the search bar and type in the game's name. Players can also visit the Google Play Store's 'Manage apps and devices' section to access the 'Updates' section, which holds all app and game updates. Once you access the game's page on the Google Play Store, you will be able to update the game. Click the 'Update' option to initiate the download. The update will reflect on your device after a successful download.

Here's how you can download the OB39 update on iOS devices:

On your iPhone or iPad, head to the Apple App Store. To access the latest app updates, search for Free Fire MAX in the search box or click on the profile icon. Open the title's update window and press 'Update' to initiate the download process. Once the update is successfully downloaded, it will be automatically installed on the device.

Exciting features to look for in Free Fire MAX OB39 version

Garena recently announced the patch notes of the new Free Fire OB39 update. The update is set to bring a plethora of new additions and changes to the game. These include:

New in-game character system and preset section

New awakened ability for Alvaro

New character - Orion

New Battle Royale and Clash Squad Adjustments

New mode - Triple Wolves

New mode (incorporated exclusively for pets) - Pet Smash

Optimation of Coin Clash mode

Improvements and changes to characters - Xayne, Otho, Dasha, and Ford

Character Balance changes - Alok and Kenta

New Lone Wolf Cup

Map changes in Clash Squad - Mill and Pochinok

Several System Optimizations

Game Environment Optimisation

Improvements in Weapons and Balances

Map Structure Optimation

Gameplay changes with auto-aim optimization

Changes to Craftland

Free Fire MAX players can try out all these features once the maintenance period ends and the servers are back online.

