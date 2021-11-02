How to use Free Fire Diwali Indian server redeem code on FF redemption center today (2 November)

Free Fire players are constantly on the lookout for new redeem codes since they present them with unique rewards for free. Following the completion of the viewership milestones for the Kill Chori music video, a code for the Indian region was recently provided by the developers themselves.

Players can redeem it to receive 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers, M14 Killspark Shinobi gun skin, and Black Rose Rocker Bundle.

These rewards can be claimed by players from the new code (Image via Free Fire)

However, many players are unaware of the redemption process. Hence, here's a guide on how they can do it.

A guide to using Free Fire Indian server redeem code on the Rewards Redemption Site

Here's the last Free Fire redeem code: X99TK56XDJ4X

Step 1: Most Free Fire players are probably aware that the redeem codes must be entered on the Rewards Redemption Site. Thus, they must first visit the site on their devices.

They should be careful not to log in to any fake websites and only visit the official one.

Step 2: The next step is to sign in. The procedure needs to be carried out through the platform linked to the Free Fire account of the user.

Gamers must sign in through the platform linked with their account (Image via Free Fire)

Sign in options on the Rewards Redemption Site: Twitter, Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, and Apple ID.

Step 3: Gamers can now paste the X99TK56XDJ4X code into the text field.

Step 4: To proceed with the redemption, players must tap on the 'Confirm' option after entering the new Free Fire redemption code.

Enter the code and then tap on the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption (Image via Free Fire)

Users can claim rewards via the in-game mail by opening the Free Fire application.

Disclaimer: No validity period has been mentioned by the developers. Gamers must use this code as soon as possible.

Common errors associated with redemption

One of the errors (Image via Free Fire)

There are a few errors that might show up on the players' screen. They are mainly based on two factors:

Expiry: This means that the validity is over, and the code has expired.

Server Restriction: The code only works on a specific server.

Edited by Shaheen Banu