How to use Free Fire redeem code to get Pumpkin Land Parachute and Astronaut Pack for free

The redeem code mechanism in Free Fire allows players to get various in-game items for free.

Garena usually releases redeem codes on the game's official social media platforms. These codes must be used as soon as possible because they expire after a certain period.

A separate website, called the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site, has been created specifically for players to use redeem codes and claim rewards.

A new redeem code has now been released for the Indonesian server. Players can use it to acquire the Pumpkin Land Parachute and Astronaut Pack for free.

Obtaining Pumpkin Land Parachute and Astronaut Pack for free via new Free Fire redeem code

New Free Fire redeem code for today (12 August 2021): FF9M2GF14CBF

As mentioned before, this redeem code offers two rewards: an Astronaut Pack and a Pumpkin Land parachute. The code works perfectly fine at the time of writing.

Note: Players should keep in mind that this redeem code is only available to players on the Indonesian server. Players on other servers will not be able to use it. They will receive an error message if they try to do so.

Procedure to get free rewards using new Free Fire redeem code

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site. Readers can click here to be redirected to the website.

Step 2: Sign in using one of the following platforms:

Facebook VK Apple ID Huawei ID Google Twitter

Players must sign in using the platform that has been linked with their Free Fire account.

Players are required to log in on the Rewards Redemption Site to use redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After logging in, enter the redeem code provided above in the text field and click on the "Confirm" button.

Redeem code rewards are usually sent to the player's account immediately after successful redemption. However, it can take a maximum of 24 hours for them to arrive.

Paste the redeem code into the text field and then click the "Confirm" button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Open Free Fire and collect the rewards via the in-game mail section.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh